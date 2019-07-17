Reviewing Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (IDXG)’s and Its Peers results

As Business Services company, Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has 14.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 64.56% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has 1.5% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 6.07% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0.00% -33.10% -24.10% Industry Average 38.20% 33.55% 7.43%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 154.79M 405.19M 39.53

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.28 2.90 2.62

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 360.12%. The competitors have a potential upside of 69.22%. Based on the data shown earlier, Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. -0.41% -1.76% -25.9% -52.48% -24.27% -9.13% Industry Average 4.18% 7.11% 16.58% 22.71% 35.02% 29.80%

For the past year Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. had bearish trend while Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.60 and has 1.52 Quick Ratio. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has a beta of 2.48 and its 148.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.25 which is 24.54% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. Its customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.