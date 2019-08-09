Reviewing Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (IDXG)’s and Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) and Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 1 1.41 N/A -0.44 0.00 Fiverr International Ltd. 27 9.95 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 highlights Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and Fiverr International Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and Fiverr International Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0.00% -34.7% -24.3% Fiverr International Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Fiverr International Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Fiverr International Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.8% of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.6% of Fiverr International Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. -1.84% 22.41% 17.57% -3.33% -20.91% 8.75% Fiverr International Ltd. -0.74% -7.64% 0% 0% 0% -36.34%

For the past year Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. had bullish trend while Fiverr International Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Fiverr International Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. Its customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.