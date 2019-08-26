Reviewing Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (IDXG)’s and Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)’s results

As Business Services businesses, Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) and Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 1 1.18 N/A -0.44 0.00 Fiserv Inc. 91 12.10 N/A 2.47 42.68

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and Fiserv Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and Fiserv Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0.00% -34.7% -24.3% Fiserv Inc. 0.00% 46.6% 10.8%

Risk and Volatility

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has a beta of 2.2 and its 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Fiserv Inc.’s 20.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

2.3 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. Its rival Fiserv Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fiserv Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and Fiserv Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fiserv Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Fiserv Inc.’s potential upside is 3.21% and its consensus target price is $109.8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and Fiserv Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.8% and 91.12% respectively. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Fiserv Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. -1.84% 22.41% 17.57% -3.33% -20.91% 8.75% Fiserv Inc. 11.96% 13.97% 22.69% 24.53% 41.59% 43.46%

For the past year Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. was less bullish than Fiserv Inc.

Summary

Fiserv Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. Its customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The companyÂ’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides debit and credit card processing and services; electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; person-to-person payment services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment provides account processing services, item processing and source capture services, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also offers a range of services, such as customization, business process outsourcing, education, consulting, and implementation services; and ACH, treasury management, source capture optimization, and enterprise cash and content management solutions, as well as case management and resolution services to the financial services industry. The company also provides document and payment card production and distribution, check processing and imaging, source capture systems, and lending and risk management products and services. Fiserv, Inc. serves banks, thrifts, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, retailers, merchants, mutual savings banks, and building societies. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.