Reviewing Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJI)’s and Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (NASDAQ:IIJI) and Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Initiative Japan Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.56 0.00 Westell Technologies Inc. 2 0.48 N/A -0.72 0.00

Table 1 highlights Internet Initiative Japan Inc. and Westell Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Internet Initiative Japan Inc. and Westell Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Westell Technologies Inc. 0.00% -23.5% -20.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. and Westell Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.52% and 17.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Westell Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Westell Technologies Inc. 0.56% 3.43% -15.42% -19.56% -33.21% -4.23%

Summary

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Westell Technologies Inc.

Westell Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc., designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS). The IBW segment offers distributed antenna systems conditioners; repeaters; battery backup units; and system components and antennas, including couplers, duplexers, splitters, filters, and tappers for commercial and public safety in-building wireless systems. The ISMS segment provides a suite of remote units, which provide machine-to-machine communications that enable operators to remotely monitor, manage, and control site infrastructure and support systems. The CNS segment provides a range of outdoor network infrastructure, such as integrated cabinets, power distribution products, copper and fiber connectivity panels, T1 network interface units, and tower mounted amplifiers. The company serves wireless and wireline service providers, multiple systems operators, Internet service providers, systems integrators, neutral host operators, and distributors through field sales organization, distributors, and partners. Westell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.