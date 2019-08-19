Reviewing Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (IGLD)’s and Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG)’s results

Both Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGLD) and Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) are Diversified Communication Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. 49 0.00 N/A -8.11 0.00 Vonage Holdings Corp. 11 3.03 N/A 0.04 295.24

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. and Vonage Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. and Vonage Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. 0.00% -131.3% -2.2% Vonage Holdings Corp. 0.00% 2% 1%

Volatility and Risk

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.37 beta. In other hand, Vonage Holdings Corp. has beta of 0.26 which is 74.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. are 1.1 and 1. Competitively, Vonage Holdings Corp. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vonage Holdings Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. and Vonage Holdings Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Vonage Holdings Corp. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively Vonage Holdings Corp. has an average price target of $14.2, with potential upside of 5.89%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.9% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. shares and 88.2% of Vonage Holdings Corp. shares. 77.1% are Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% are Vonage Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. 13.22% 19.7% -17.78% -37.23% -86.88% -76.76% Vonage Holdings Corp. -0.64% 7.36% 27.7% 36.26% -2.67% 42.04%

For the past year Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. had bearish trend while Vonage Holdings Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Vonage Holdings Corp. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Essential services. The company also provides home telephone replacement services through various service plans with basic features, such as voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail. Its primary home telephone offerings include Vonage World plan that offers unlimited domestic calling; calling to landline phones in approximately 60 countries; and calling to mobile phones in various countries, as well as Vonage North America plan for unlimited calling across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. In addition, the company provides Vonage-enabled devices, which allow customers to use the Internet connection for their computer and telephones at the same time; and high-speed broadband Internet service that allows calls over the Internet either from a telephone through a Vonage-enabled device, or through soft phone software, or mobile client applications. It sells its products through its sales agents, Websites, toll free numbers, and regional and national retailers for consumers and businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 2.3 million consumer subscriber lines and business seats. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey.