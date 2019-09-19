Reviewing International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM)’s and Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)’s results

Both International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) and Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) compete on a level playing field in the Gold industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Almaden Minerals Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. and Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. and Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. 0.00% -6% -6% Almaden Minerals Ltd. 0.00% -5% -4.8%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.99 beta means International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s volatility is 199.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a -0.23 beta and it is 123.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 28.3 while its Quick Ratio is 28.3. On the competitive side is, Almaden Minerals Ltd. which has a 4.9 Current Ratio and a 4.9 Quick Ratio. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. and Almaden Minerals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.8% and 5.9%. Insiders held roughly 23.9% of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.2% of Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. -2.47% 0.81% 29.65% -6.6% 32.99% 15.46% Almaden Minerals Ltd. -7.4% 21.58% 44.62% -2.63% 11.24% 8.46%

For the past year International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property includes the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.