Reviewing International Seaways Inc. (INSW)’s and Vectrus Inc. (NYSE:VEC)’s results

As Business Services businesses, International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) and Vectrus Inc. (NYSE:VEC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Seaways Inc. 18 1.61 N/A -1.67 0.00 Vectrus Inc. 37 0.36 N/A 3.01 13.44

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for International Seaways Inc. and Vectrus Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Seaways Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -2.6% Vectrus Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 6.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93% of International Seaways Inc. shares and 89.3% of Vectrus Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.9% of International Seaways Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.1% are Vectrus Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Seaways Inc. -4.92% -12.18% -4.97% -4.92% -21.07% 1.01% Vectrus Inc. -2.81% 0.4% -0.88% 64.59% 29.62% 87.4%

For the past year International Seaways Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Vectrus Inc.

Summary

Vectrus Inc. beats International Seaways Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Vectrus, Inc. provides infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers infrastructure asset management services, such as civil engineering, infrastructure, operation and maintenance, security, warehouse management and distribution, ammunition management, air base maintenance and operation, communication, emergency, transportation, and life support services for U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company also provides logistics and supply chain management services, including care of supplies in storage, warehouse management and distribution, supply point distribution, and transportation support, as well as equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S. Army and Marine Corps. In addition, it offers information technology and network communication services comprising sustainment of communications systems, network security, systems installation, and full life cycle management of information technology systems for the U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.