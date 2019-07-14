Reviewing International Seaways Inc. (INSW)’s and S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)’s results

Both International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) and S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Seaways Inc. 18 1.78 N/A -3.05 0.00 S&P Global Inc. 207 9.49 N/A 7.45 28.40

Table 1 demonstrates International Seaways Inc. and S&P Global Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows International Seaways Inc. and S&P Global Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Seaways Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% S&P Global Inc. 0.00% 307.3% 19.9%

Liquidity

International Seaways Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor S&P Global Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. International Seaways Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to S&P Global Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for International Seaways Inc. and S&P Global Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Seaways Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 S&P Global Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, S&P Global Inc.’s average price target is $248, while its potential upside is 2.79%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both International Seaways Inc. and S&P Global Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.6% and 86.6% respectively. About 0.3% of International Seaways Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of S&P Global Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Seaways Inc. 7.7% 1.56% 17.63% 13.27% 2.7% 19.66% S&P Global Inc. -1.4% -2.19% 7.37% 13.66% 6.35% 24.59%

For the past year International Seaways Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than S&P Global Inc.

Summary

S&P Global Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors International Seaways Inc.

S&P Global Inc. provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants. The Market and Commodities Intelligence segment offers multi-asset-class data, research, and analytical capabilities, which integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, as well as delivers access to information, data, analytic services, and pricing and quality benchmarks to customers in the commodity and energy markets. The S&P Dow Jones Indices segment provides index that maintains various valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers, and institutional investors. The company was formerly known as McGraw Hill Financial, Inc. and changed its name to S&P Global Inc. in April 2016. S&P Global Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in New York, New York.