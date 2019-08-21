Reviewing International Seaways Inc. (INSW)’s and LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD)’s results

Both International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) and LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Seaways Inc. 18 1.50 N/A -1.67 0.00 LSC Communications Inc. 5 0.01 N/A -4.09 0.00

Demonstrates International Seaways Inc. and LSC Communications Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Seaways Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -2.6% LSC Communications Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -7.3%

Liquidity

International Seaways Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor LSC Communications Inc. are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. International Seaways Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to LSC Communications Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93% of International Seaways Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.2% of LSC Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are International Seaways Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of LSC Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Seaways Inc. -4.92% -12.18% -4.97% -4.92% -21.07% 1.01% LSC Communications Inc. -45.05% -73.12% -84.59% -87.45% -93.21% -85.71%

For the past year International Seaways Inc. has 1.01% stronger performance while LSC Communications Inc. has -85.71% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors International Seaways Inc. beats LSC Communications Inc.

LSC Communications, Inc. provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through two segments, Print and Office Products. The Print segment produces catalogs, magazines, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution. This segment provides its services to retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; and publishers of magazines, books, and directories, as well as online retailers in the United States, Europe, and Mexico. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells filing products, including presentation and storage materials; note-taking products, such as legal pads, journals, index cards, spiral notebooks, composition books, and notebook filler paper; binder products comprising various binders and binder accessories under the Cardinal, Oxford, and other brands, as well as under private label brands for third parties; forms consisting of business forms, tax forms, message and memo pads, financial forms, and recordkeeping materials; and envelopes under the Ampad brand names, as well as under its private label. This segment primarily offers its products to office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers and retailers, and e-commerce resellers in the United States and Canada. LSC Communications, Inc. also provides warehousing, fulfillment, and supply chain management services, as well as e-services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.