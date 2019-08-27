Reviewing International Seaways Inc. (INSW)’s and LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD)’s results

This is a contrast between International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) and LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Seaways Inc. 18 1.50 N/A -1.67 0.00 LSC Communications Inc. 5 0.01 N/A -4.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for International Seaways Inc. and LSC Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has International Seaways Inc. and LSC Communications Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Seaways Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -2.6% LSC Communications Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -7.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of International Seaways Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor LSC Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. International Seaways Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than LSC Communications Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93% of International Seaways Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.2% of LSC Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are International Seaways Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.8% of LSC Communications Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Seaways Inc. -4.92% -12.18% -4.97% -4.92% -21.07% 1.01% LSC Communications Inc. -45.05% -73.12% -84.59% -87.45% -93.21% -85.71%

For the past year International Seaways Inc. has 1.01% stronger performance while LSC Communications Inc. has -85.71% weaker performance.

Summary

International Seaways Inc. beats LSC Communications Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

LSC Communications, Inc. provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through two segments, Print and Office Products. The Print segment produces catalogs, magazines, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution. This segment provides its services to retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; and publishers of magazines, books, and directories, as well as online retailers in the United States, Europe, and Mexico. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells filing products, including presentation and storage materials; note-taking products, such as legal pads, journals, index cards, spiral notebooks, composition books, and notebook filler paper; binder products comprising various binders and binder accessories under the Cardinal, Oxford, and other brands, as well as under private label brands for third parties; forms consisting of business forms, tax forms, message and memo pads, financial forms, and recordkeeping materials; and envelopes under the Ampad brand names, as well as under its private label. This segment primarily offers its products to office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers and retailers, and e-commerce resellers in the United States and Canada. LSC Communications, Inc. also provides warehousing, fulfillment, and supply chain management services, as well as e-services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.