Reviewing International Seaways Inc. (INSW)’s and Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)’s results

As Business Services businesses, International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) and Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Seaways Inc. 18 1.61 N/A -1.67 0.00 Healthcare Services Group Inc. 30 0.95 N/A 1.14 20.99

In table 1 we can see International Seaways Inc. and Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Seaways Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -2.6% Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0.00% 19.5% 12%

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of International Seaways Inc. Its rival Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 2.8 respectively. Healthcare Services Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than International Seaways Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both International Seaways Inc. and Healthcare Services Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93% and 0% respectively. International Seaways Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Healthcare Services Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Seaways Inc. -4.92% -12.18% -4.97% -4.92% -21.07% 1.01% Healthcare Services Group Inc. 1.57% -21.66% -25.19% -44.92% -39.7% -40.49%

For the past year International Seaways Inc. had bullish trend while Healthcare Services Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Healthcare Services Group Inc. beats International Seaways Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of client's facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility. The Dietary segment is involved in the food purchasing and meal preparation activities, as well as in the provision of professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. This segment also offers clinical consulting services to facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided its services to 3,500 facilities. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.