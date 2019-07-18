Reviewing International Seaways Inc. (INSW)’s and Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO)’s results

Since International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) and Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Seaways Inc. 18 1.62 N/A -3.05 0.00 Atento S.A. 3 0.11 N/A 0.25 13.08

In table 1 we can see International Seaways Inc. and Atento S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Seaways Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Atento S.A. 0.00% 5.6% 1.5%

Liquidity

International Seaways Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Atento S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. International Seaways Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Atento S.A.

Analyst Ratings

International Seaways Inc. and Atento S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Seaways Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atento S.A. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of Atento S.A. is $6.5, which is potential 162.10% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.6% of International Seaways Inc. shares and 92.9% of Atento S.A. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of International Seaways Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.76% of Atento S.A. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Seaways Inc. 7.7% 1.56% 17.63% 13.27% 2.7% 19.66% Atento S.A. -7.1% -10.9% -17.22% -44.67% -53.94% -18.45%

For the past year International Seaways Inc. has 19.66% stronger performance while Atento S.A. has -18.45% weaker performance.

Summary

Atento S.A. beats International Seaways Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Luxembourg.