Reviewing International Paper Company (IP)’s and Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)’s results

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) and Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) have been rivals in the Packaging & Containers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Paper Company 45 0.71 N/A 4.19 10.49 Cryoport Inc. 15 32.14 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for International Paper Company and Cryoport Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has International Paper Company and Cryoport Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Paper Company 0.00% 28% 5.9% Cryoport Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -21%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.5 beta means International Paper Company’s volatility is 50.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Cryoport Inc. is 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of International Paper Company. Its rival Cryoport Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.6 and 11.5 respectively. Cryoport Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than International Paper Company.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for International Paper Company and Cryoport Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Paper Company 2 3 1 2.17 Cryoport Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of International Paper Company is $46.5, with potential upside of 10.35%. Meanwhile, Cryoport Inc.’s consensus price target is $22, while its potential upside is 8.80%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that International Paper Company seems more appealing than Cryoport Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both International Paper Company and Cryoport Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.3% and 50.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of International Paper Company’s shares. Comparatively, Cryoport Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Paper Company -0.48% 0.37% -4.58% -7.19% -16.76% 8.8% Cryoport Inc. 3.65% 9.64% 44.05% 100.69% 45.18% 85.58%

For the past year International Paper Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Cryoport Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors International Paper Company beats Cryoport Inc.

CryoPort, Inc. provides cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management software that automates the entry of orders, prepares customs documentation, and facilitates status and location monitoring of shipped orders while in transit; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which are cryogenic dry vapor shippers that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures. It also provides Cryoport Express Standard Shippers, which are re-usable dry vapor liquid nitrogen storage containers for holding the biological material in the inner chamber; CryoPort Express High Volume Shippers, which use a dry vapor liquid nitrogen technology to maintain temperatures; and Cryoport Express CXVC1 Shipper, which is in dry vapor form and based on the standard dry shipper technology, and utilizes an absorbent material to hold LN2. In addition, the company offers CryoPort Express SmartPak Condition Monitoring System that tracks the key aspects of each shipment; CryoPort Express Analytics to track the time-based metrics for order processing time and on-time deliveries, as well as profiling shipping lanes to determine average transit times and predicting shipping exceptions based on historical metric; and biological material holders that are containment bags used in connection with the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods using the CryoPort Express Shippers. CryoPort, Inc. has strategic partnerships with Worthington Industries and Pacific Bio-Material Management, Inc. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.