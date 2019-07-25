Reviewing International Paper Company (IP)’s and Bemis Company Inc. (:)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) and Bemis Company Inc. (:). The two are both Packaging & Containers companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Paper Company 45 0.75 N/A 4.18 10.71 Bemis Company Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 2.52 22.94

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for International Paper Company and Bemis Company Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. International Paper Company is currently more affordable than Bemis Company Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Paper Company 0.00% 23.8% 5% Bemis Company Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.53 beta indicates that International Paper Company is 53.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Bemis Company Inc. on the other hand, has 0.87 beta which makes it 13.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of International Paper Company is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Bemis Company Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Bemis Company Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than International Paper Company.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for International Paper Company and Bemis Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Paper Company 2 3 1 2.17 Bemis Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

International Paper Company’s consensus target price is $46.5, while its potential upside is 5.39%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.8% of International Paper Company shares and 73.7% of Bemis Company Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of International Paper Company’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Bemis Company Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Paper Company -1.75% -4.8% -4.15% -3.03% -17.32% 11.05% Bemis Company Inc. 0% 2.17% 10.16% 20.28% 32.53% 26.12%

For the past year International Paper Company has weaker performance than Bemis Company Inc.

Bemis Company, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging products. It operates through two segments, U.S. Packaging and Global Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic and folding carton packaging products. Its products are used to produce packaging for food, medical, pharmaceutical, personal care, electronics, and industrial applications. It sells its products through its direct sales force in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was formerly known as Bemis Bro. Bag Company and changed its name to Bemis Company, Inc. in 1965. Bemis Company, Inc. was founded in 1858 and is based in Neenah, Wisconsin.