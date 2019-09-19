Reviewing International Paper Company (IP)’s and Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL)’s results

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) and Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) compete against each other in the Packaging & Containers sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Paper Company 44 0.70 N/A 4.19 10.49 Ball Corporation 66 2.14 N/A 1.44 49.74

Table 1 highlights International Paper Company and Ball Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ball Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than International Paper Company. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. International Paper Company’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) and Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Paper Company 0.00% 28% 5.9% Ball Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 2.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.5 beta means International Paper Company’s volatility is 50.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Ball Corporation’s 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of International Paper Company is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Ball Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. International Paper Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ball Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

International Paper Company and Ball Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Paper Company 2 4 1 2.14 Ball Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

The upside potential is 11.68% for International Paper Company with consensus price target of $46. Competitively the consensus price target of Ball Corporation is $79.5, which is potential 6.70% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, International Paper Company is looking more favorable than Ball Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.3% of International Paper Company shares and 84.2% of Ball Corporation shares. 0.3% are International Paper Company’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Ball Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Paper Company -0.48% 0.37% -4.58% -7.19% -16.76% 8.8% Ball Corporation -0.76% 1.74% 21.83% 39.66% 85.28% 55.46%

For the past year International Paper Company was less bullish than Ball Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Ball Corporation beats International Paper Company.

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment manufactures and sells metal beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages. The Beverage Packaging, South America segment offers metal beverage containers. The Beverage Packaging, Europe segment manufactures and supplies metal beverage containers and ends for producers of carbonated soft drinks, beers, energy drinks, and other beverages. The Food and Aerosol Packaging segment provides steel food containers and ends for packaging vegetables, fruits, soups, meat, seafood, nutritional products, pet food, and other products; and aerosol, and paint and general line containers; and extruded aluminum aerosol containers and aluminum slugs. The Aerospace segment develops spacecraft, sensors and instruments, radio frequency systems, data exploitation solutions, and other technologies for civil, commercial, and national security aerospace markets, as well as offers defense hardware, antenna and video tactical solutions, and systems engineering services. It also designs, manufactures, and tests satellites, remote sensors, and ground station control hardware and software; and provides related services, such as launch vehicle integration and satellite operations. In addition, this segment provides target identification, warning, and attitude control systems and components; cryogenic systems and associated sensor cooling devices; star trackers; and fast-steering mirrors, as well as technical services and products to government agencies, prime contractors, and commercial organizations. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.