Reviewing International Money Express Inc. (IMXI)’s and CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)’s results

We are contrasting International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) and CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express Inc. 13 2.06 N/A -0.13 0.00 CBIZ Inc. 21 1.38 N/A 1.13 20.74

Table 1 demonstrates International Money Express Inc. and CBIZ Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CBIZ Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 5.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of International Money Express Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, CBIZ Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.1% of International Money Express Inc. shares and 90.3% of CBIZ Inc. shares. Insiders owned 65% of International Money Express Inc. shares. Comparatively, CBIZ Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Money Express Inc. -3.42% -5.53% 14.19% 21.4% 40.79% 15.72% CBIZ Inc. 6.76% 17.56% 17.85% 19.54% 6.23% 18.63%

For the past year International Money Express Inc. was less bullish than CBIZ Inc.

Summary

CBIZ Inc. beats International Money Express Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

CBIZ, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, litigation support, risk and advisory, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services. The Benefits and Insurance Services practice group offers health benefits consulting, employee benefits consulting and brokerage, property and casualty brokerage, retirement plan advisory, payroll, human capital advisory, actuarial, life insurance, and other services. The National Practices practice group provides managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.