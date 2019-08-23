Reviewing International Game Technology PLC (IGT)’s and Its Rivals results

As Gaming Activities company, International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

International Game Technology PLC has 49% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 61.23% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand International Game Technology PLC has 51.53% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 18.29% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have International Game Technology PLC and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Game Technology PLC 0.00% 5.90% 0.90% Industry Average 16.69% 54.18% 4.80%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares International Game Technology PLC and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio International Game Technology PLC N/A 14 25.19 Industry Average 43.48M 260.52M 32.79

International Game Technology PLC has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio International Game Technology PLC is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for International Game Technology PLC and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Game Technology PLC 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 2.00 2.13

$23 is the average price target of International Game Technology PLC, with a potential upside of 89.93%. The peers have a potential upside of 79.90%. Based on the data delivered earlier, International Game Technology PLC’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself, analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of International Game Technology PLC and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Game Technology PLC -0.45% 2.46% -7.03% -16.41% -44.95% -8.75% Industry Average 4.96% 4.25% 13.29% 42.89% 37.69% 61.67%

For the past year International Game Technology PLC had bearish trend while International Game Technology PLC’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of International Game Technology PLC are 0.7 and 0.6. Competitively, International Game Technology PLC’s peers have 1.74 and 1.63 for Current and Quick Ratio. International Game Technology PLC’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than International Game Technology PLC.

Risk & Volatility

International Game Technology PLC is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.3. Competitively, International Game Technology PLC’s peers are 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.30 beta.

Dividends

International Game Technology PLC does not pay a dividend.

Summary

International Game Technology PLC’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors International Game Technology PLC.