Reviewing International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)’s and Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC)’s results

Both International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) and Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Chemicals industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 134 2.48 N/A 3.80 37.87 Northern Technologies International Corporation 13 1.75 N/A 0.69 16.50

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Northern Technologies International Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Northern Technologies International Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 3.2% Northern Technologies International Corporation 0.00% 11.9% 10.1%

Volatility & Risk

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s 0.76 beta indicates that its volatility is 24.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Northern Technologies International Corporation’s 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.95 beta.

Liquidity

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Northern Technologies International Corporation are 4.8 and 3.3 respectively. Northern Technologies International Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Analyst Ratings

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and Northern Technologies International Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Northern Technologies International Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 26.81% upside potential and a consensus price target of $139.17.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and Northern Technologies International Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.4% and 32.3%. 19.3% are International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.74% of Northern Technologies International Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. -1.35% 0.07% 4.48% 3.17% 10.46% 7.24% Northern Technologies International Corporation 1.07% -4.96% -15.67% -25.19% -42.38% -23.62%

For the past year International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. had bullish trend while Northern Technologies International Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. beats Northern Technologies International Corporation.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates, manufactures, and supplies flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products. The Fragrances segment provides fragrance compounds, which include fine fragrances comprising perfumes and colognes, as well as consumer fragrances for personal care, household products, and beauty care; fragrance ingredients comprising synthetic and natural ingredients that could be combined with other materials to create fragrance and consumer compounds; and cosmetic active ingredients consisting of active and functional ingredients, botanicals, and delivery systems to support its customers' cosmetic and personal care product lines. This segment serves perfume and toiletries manufacturers in the cosmetics industry; and manufacturers of soaps, detergents, fabric care, household cleaners, and air fresheners in the household products industry. The company has operations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, New York.