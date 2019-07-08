Reviewing International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)’s and H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL)’s results

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) and H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) compete against each other in the Specialty Chemicals sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 135 3.51 N/A 3.80 35.66 H.B. Fuller Company 47 0.80 N/A 2.58 17.41

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and H.B. Fuller Company. H.B. Fuller Company is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and H.B. Fuller Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 3.2% H.B. Fuller Company 0.00% 11.8% 3.2%

Risk and Volatility

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.8. Competitively, H.B. Fuller Company’s 41.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. are 2.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor H.B. Fuller Company’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than H.B. Fuller Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and H.B. Fuller Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 H.B. Fuller Company 0 2 0 2.00

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a consensus price target of $141.8, and a -0.66% downside potential. Competitively H.B. Fuller Company has a consensus price target of $46, with potential downside of -1.58%. The information presented earlier suggests that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. looks more robust than H.B. Fuller Company as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and H.B. Fuller Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.5% and 0%. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s share held by insiders are 19.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of H.B. Fuller Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 0.33% 1.19% -6.63% -7.03% 7.36% 0.98% H.B. Fuller Company -5.14% -10.12% -8.4% -2.71% -12.66% 5.06%

For the past year International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. was less bullish than H.B. Fuller Company.

Summary

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. beats H.B. Fuller Company on 10 of the 11 factors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates, manufactures, and supplies flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products. The Fragrances segment provides fragrance compounds, which include fine fragrances comprising perfumes and colognes, as well as consumer fragrances for personal care, household products, and beauty care; fragrance ingredients comprising synthetic and natural ingredients that could be combined with other materials to create fragrance and consumer compounds; and cosmetic active ingredients consisting of active and functional ingredients, botanicals, and delivery systems to support its customers' cosmetic and personal care product lines. This segment serves perfume and toiletries manufacturers in the cosmetics industry; and manufacturers of soaps, detergents, fabric care, household cleaners, and air fresheners in the household products industry. The company has operations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives. It offers a range of specialty adhesives, such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, water-based, and solvent-based products, as well as sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and additives for use in a range of commercial, industrial, and institutional applications; and caulks and sealants for the consumer market and professional trade. The company also provides industrial adhesives products for applications in various markets, including assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven and hygiene, performance wood, flooring, textile, flexible packaging, graphic arts, envelope, transportation, electronics, medical, clean energy, appliance, heavy machinery, audio equipment, automotive, and structural markets. In addition, it offers adhesives, grouts, mortars, sealers, and levelers for tile setting; and duct sealants, weather barriers and fungicidal coatings, and block fillers for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and insulation applications. It serves manufacturers of food and beverages, hygiene products, clothing, appliances, electronics, automobiles, aerospace and defense, solar energy systems, filters, construction materials, wood flooring, furniture, cabinetry, windows, doors, tissue and towel, corrugation, tube winding, packaging, labels, and tapes. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. H.B. Fuller Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.