Reviewing International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)’s and Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS)’s results

This is a contrast between International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) and Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Information Technology Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Business Machines Corporation 139 1.62 N/A 11.99 12.36 Unisys Corporation 10 0.15 N/A 0.15 80.45

Demonstrates International Business Machines Corporation and Unisys Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Unisys Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than International Business Machines Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. International Business Machines Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Unisys Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of International Business Machines Corporation and Unisys Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Business Machines Corporation 0.00% 48.8% 7% Unisys Corporation 0.00% -1.2% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

International Business Machines Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.29 beta. Competitively, Unisys Corporation is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of International Business Machines Corporation is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Unisys Corporation is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

International Business Machines Corporation and Unisys Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Business Machines Corporation 0 4 5 2.56 Unisys Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$158.56 is International Business Machines Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 11.49%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.4% of International Business Machines Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Unisys Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are International Business Machines Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2.5% are Unisys Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Business Machines Corporation -1.19% 5.98% 5.46% 10.31% 1.89% 30.41% Unisys Corporation 22.67% 25.53% 10.82% -4.84% -2.44% 6.53%

For the past year International Business Machines Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Unisys Corporation.

Summary

International Business Machines Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Unisys Corporation.

International Business Machines Corporation provides information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment includes Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. The companyÂ’s Cognitive Solutions segment also offers data and analytics solutions, including analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, talent management solutions, and solutions tailored by industry; and transaction processing software that runs mission-critical systems in banking, airlines, and retail industries. The companyÂ’s Global Business Services segment offers business consulting services; delivers system integration, application management, maintenance, and support services for packaged software applications; and business process outsourcing services. Its Technology Services & Cloud Platforms segment provides cloud, project-based, outsourcing, and other managed services for enterprise IT infrastructure environments. This segment also offers technical support, and software and solution support; and integration software solutions. The companyÂ’s Systems segment offers servers for businesses, cloud service providers, and scientific computing organizations; data storage products and solutions; and z/OS, an enterprise operating system for z systems. Its Global Financing segment provides lease, installment payment plans, and loan financing services; short-term inventory and accounts receivable financing to suppliers, distributors, and remarketers; and remanufacturing and remarketing services. It has a strategic collaboration with ABB Ltd to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions. The company was formerly known as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. and changed its name to International Business Machines Corporation in 1924. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, servers, and related products. It offers a range of data center, infrastructure management, and cloud computing offerings for clients to virtualize and automate data-center environments. This segmentÂ’s product offerings include ClearPath Forward operating system software for high-volume enterprise computing; Unisys Stealth software to protect data in data centers, the cloud, and mobile infrastructures; Digital Investigator, a browser-based application for total information management; AirCore solution that enables airlines to reach passenger through mobile, tablet, and web; and Unisys Retail Delivery, which is an integrated and multi-channel retail banking system. The company serves customers in the government, commercial, and financial services markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.