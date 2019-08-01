Reviewing International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)’s and AMERI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) and AMERI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Information Technology Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Business Machines Corporation 138 1.69 N/A 11.78 11.41 AMERI Holdings Inc. N/A 0.34 N/A -0.86 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for International Business Machines Corporation and AMERI Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows International Business Machines Corporation and AMERI Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Business Machines Corporation 0.00% 48.3% 6.9% AMERI Holdings Inc. 0.00% -99.5% -46.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.22 beta indicates that International Business Machines Corporation is 22.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. AMERI Holdings Inc. has a 2.02 beta and it is 102.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

International Business Machines Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, AMERI Holdings Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. International Business Machines Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AMERI Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for International Business Machines Corporation and AMERI Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Business Machines Corporation 0 3 3 2.50 AMERI Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

International Business Machines Corporation’s upside potential is 4.56% at a $155 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

International Business Machines Corporation and AMERI Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.9% and 1.2%. Insiders held 0.1% of International Business Machines Corporation shares. Comparatively, AMERI Holdings Inc. has 9.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Business Machines Corporation -2.61% -6.6% -2.27% 8.79% -6.86% 18.24% AMERI Holdings Inc. -13.19% -14.1% -9.39% 12.45% -75.95% 79.24%

For the past year International Business Machines Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than AMERI Holdings Inc.

Summary

International Business Machines Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors AMERI Holdings Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation provides information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment includes Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. The companyÂ’s Cognitive Solutions segment also offers data and analytics solutions, including analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, talent management solutions, and solutions tailored by industry; and transaction processing software that runs mission-critical systems in banking, airlines, and retail industries. The companyÂ’s Global Business Services segment offers business consulting services; delivers system integration, application management, maintenance, and support services for packaged software applications; and business process outsourcing services. Its Technology Services & Cloud Platforms segment provides cloud, project-based, outsourcing, and other managed services for enterprise IT infrastructure environments. This segment also offers technical support, and software and solution support; and integration software solutions. The companyÂ’s Systems segment offers servers for businesses, cloud service providers, and scientific computing organizations; data storage products and solutions; and z/OS, an enterprise operating system for z systems. Its Global Financing segment provides lease, installment payment plans, and loan financing services; short-term inventory and accounts receivable financing to suppliers, distributors, and remarketers; and remanufacturing and remarketing services. It has a strategic collaboration with ABB Ltd to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions. The company was formerly known as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. and changed its name to International Business Machines Corporation in 1924. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.

AMERI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud and digital enterprise services. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid SAP cloud services, as well as SAP HANA cloud migration and cloud automation solutions. It also provides digital services, such as SimpleAPO mobile application, a advance planning and optimization application that provides sales professionals with real-time collaboration capabilities and customer data on their mobile devices; SAP IBP mobile app, which enables the real-time management and analysis of Sales and Operations Planning related data from mobile devices; and Robotic Process Automation, which leverages the capability of artificially intelligent software agents for business process automation, as well as for reporting and analysis, and deliver insights into business functions by translating large data into structured reports. In addition, the company's digital services comprise Langer Index, a mobile-supported Web-based assessment system for collecting and analyzing information technology (IT) organizational effectiveness. Further, it designs, implements, and manages Business Intelligence and analytics solutions; and provides other enterprise service, such as SAP/IT solution advisory and architectural services, project management, IT/ERP strategy, and vendor selection services, as well as consulting services for global and regional SAP implementations. Additionally, the company offers data warehousing and other enterprise resource planning services. The company serves global 2000 companies under the Ameri100 brand. It has operations in the United States, Canada, and India. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.