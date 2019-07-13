Reviewing International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC)’s and Heartland Financial USA Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)’s results

International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) and Heartland Financial USA Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) compete against each other in the Regional – Southwest Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Bancshares Corporation 38 4.34 N/A 3.22 12.41 Heartland Financial USA Inc. 45 3.21 N/A 3.66 11.77

In table 1 we can see International Bancshares Corporation and Heartland Financial USA Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Heartland Financial USA Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than International Bancshares Corporation. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. International Bancshares Corporation is presently more expensive than Heartland Financial USA Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) and Heartland Financial USA Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Bancshares Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Heartland Financial USA Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.37 beta indicates that International Bancshares Corporation is 37.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Heartland Financial USA Inc.’s beta is 0.9 which is 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.5% of International Bancshares Corporation shares and 56.5% of Heartland Financial USA Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 6.6% of International Bancshares Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Heartland Financial USA Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Bancshares Corporation -2.89% -1.04% 3.2% -1.26% -5.04% 16.08% Heartland Financial USA Inc. -3.99% -5.26% -10.8% -21.4% -20.3% -2.09%

For the past year International Bancshares Corporation has 16.08% stronger performance while Heartland Financial USA Inc. has -2.09% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Heartland Financial USA Inc. beats International Bancshares Corporation.