Reviewing International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC)’s and Heartland Financial USA Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)’s results

International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) and Heartland Financial USA Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) compete against each other in the Regional – Southwest Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|International Bancshares Corporation
|38
|4.34
|N/A
|3.22
|12.41
|Heartland Financial USA Inc.
|45
|3.21
|N/A
|3.66
|11.77
In table 1 we can see International Bancshares Corporation and Heartland Financial USA Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Heartland Financial USA Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than International Bancshares Corporation. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. International Bancshares Corporation is presently more expensive than Heartland Financial USA Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 represents International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) and Heartland Financial USA Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|International Bancshares Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Heartland Financial USA Inc.
|0.00%
|9.6%
|1.1%
Volatility & Risk
A 1.37 beta indicates that International Bancshares Corporation is 37.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Heartland Financial USA Inc.’s beta is 0.9 which is 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 60.5% of International Bancshares Corporation shares and 56.5% of Heartland Financial USA Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 6.6% of International Bancshares Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Heartland Financial USA Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|International Bancshares Corporation
|-2.89%
|-1.04%
|3.2%
|-1.26%
|-5.04%
|16.08%
|Heartland Financial USA Inc.
|-3.99%
|-5.26%
|-10.8%
|-21.4%
|-20.3%
|-2.09%
For the past year International Bancshares Corporation has 16.08% stronger performance while Heartland Financial USA Inc. has -2.09% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors Heartland Financial USA Inc. beats International Bancshares Corporation.
