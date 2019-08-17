Reviewing Internap Corporation (INAP)’s and Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB)’s results

Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) and Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) are two firms in the Information Technology Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internap Corporation 4 0.19 N/A -3.12 0.00 Sigma Labs Inc. 1 22.84 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) and Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internap Corporation 0.00% 503.2% -9.2% Sigma Labs Inc. 0.00% -208.6% -167.4%

Risk and Volatility

Internap Corporation has a beta of 2.91 and its 191.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sigma Labs Inc.’s 142.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Internap Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Sigma Labs Inc. has 2.7 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sigma Labs Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Internap Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Internap Corporation and Sigma Labs Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Internap Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Sigma Labs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 581.82% for Internap Corporation with average price target of $15.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.9% of Internap Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.9% of Sigma Labs Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Internap Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 6.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.7% of Sigma Labs Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Internap Corporation -6.58% -1.32% -22.19% -43.77% -69.15% -28.19% Sigma Labs Inc. -37.27% -45.71% -49.33% -62.75% -11.62% -49.33%

For the past year Internap Corporation has stronger performance than Sigma Labs Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Internap Corporation beats Sigma Labs Inc.

Internap Corporation operates as a technology provider of Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, Data Center and Network Services, and Cloud and Hosting Services. The Data Center and Network Services segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers. This segment offers its colocation services through 49 data centers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region; and IP connectivity services through 81 IP service points worldwide. The Cloud and Hosting Services segment provides hosted Infrastructure-as-a-Service as a cloud platform or through managed hosting that includes the provision and maintenance of hardware, data center infrastructure, and interconnection that enables its customers to own and manage their software applications and content. This segment offers cloud and managed hosting services, which comprise compute and storage services, as well as a single tenant infrastructure environment through an integrated platform that includes servers, storage, and network. The company serves various industries, including software and Internet, such as advertising technology; media and entertainment comprising gaming; business services; hosting and IT infrastructure; health care technology infrastructure; and telecommunications. The company was formerly known as Internap Network Services Corporation and changed its name to Internap Corporation in November 2014. Internap Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sigma Labs, Inc. develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices. It also provides engineering consulting services for developing next-generation technologies in advanced manufacturing technologies. The company serves aerospace and defense manufacturing, energy and power generation, bio-medical manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, and firearms and recreational equipment industries. Sigma Labs, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico.