Reviewing Internap Corporation (INAP)’s and Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)’s results

Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) and Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Information Technology Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internap Corporation 4 0.23 N/A -3.12 0.00 Leidos Holdings Inc. 73 1.17 N/A 4.41 18.63

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Internap Corporation and Leidos Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Internap Corporation and Leidos Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internap Corporation 0.00% 503.2% -9.2% Leidos Holdings Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 7.5%

Volatility and Risk

Internap Corporation has a beta of 2.91 and its 191.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Leidos Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.54 beta which makes it 54.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Internap Corporation and Leidos Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Internap Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Leidos Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Internap Corporation’s upside potential is 530.25% at a $15 average target price. On the other hand, Leidos Holdings Inc.’s potential downside is -8.05% and its average target price is $78.67. Based on the results shown earlier, Internap Corporation is looking more favorable than Leidos Holdings Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Internap Corporation and Leidos Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.9% and 77.6% respectively. Insiders held 6.9% of Internap Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Leidos Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Internap Corporation -6.58% -1.32% -22.19% -43.77% -69.15% -28.19% Leidos Holdings Inc. 0.61% 2.41% 12.7% 41.09% 21.5% 55.73%

For the past year Internap Corporation had bearish trend while Leidos Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Leidos Holdings Inc. beats Internap Corporation.

Internap Corporation operates as a technology provider of Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, Data Center and Network Services, and Cloud and Hosting Services. The Data Center and Network Services segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers. This segment offers its colocation services through 49 data centers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region; and IP connectivity services through 81 IP service points worldwide. The Cloud and Hosting Services segment provides hosted Infrastructure-as-a-Service as a cloud platform or through managed hosting that includes the provision and maintenance of hardware, data center infrastructure, and interconnection that enables its customers to own and manage their software applications and content. This segment offers cloud and managed hosting services, which comprise compute and storage services, as well as a single tenant infrastructure environment through an integrated platform that includes servers, storage, and network. The company serves various industries, including software and Internet, such as advertising technology; media and entertainment comprising gaming; business services; hosting and IT infrastructure; health care technology infrastructure; and telecommunications. The company was formerly known as Internap Network Services Corporation and changed its name to Internap Corporation in November 2014. Internap Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Leidos Holdings, Inc., a science and technology company, provides technology and engineering solutions in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through National Security Solutions (NSS), Information Systems & Global Solutions (IS&GS), and Health and Infrastructure (HIS) segments. The NSS segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), military services, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal, civilian, and commercial customers in the national security industry. Its solutions offer technology, intelligence systems, command and control, data analytics, logistics, cybersecurity, and intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The IS&GS segment provides information technology (IT), management and engineering services to civil, defense, and intelligence agencies of the U.S. Government; and data analytics, systems engineering, agile software development, network-enabled situational awareness, communications, command and control, and systems integration solutions. The HIS segment offers electronic health record (EHR) systems, as well as IT, scientific support, and behavior health services; implements and optimizes EHR systems at commercial hospitals; and provides life science research and development support services. This segment also provides security products, services, and solutions; power grid engineering services and solutions; federal environmental and engineering services; and transaction and asset valuation services for the power industry. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.