Reviewing Intermolecular Inc. (IMI)’s and Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO)’s results

Both Intermolecular Inc. (NASDAQ:IMI) and Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) are each other’s competitor in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intermolecular Inc. 1 1.88 N/A -0.07 0.00 Nanometrics Incorporated 30 2.80 N/A 1.80 18.31

Table 1 demonstrates Intermolecular Inc. and Nanometrics Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intermolecular Inc. 0.00% -9.5% -7.8% Nanometrics Incorporated 0.00% 14.7% 12.2%

Volatility & Risk

Intermolecular Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.11 beta. From a competition point of view, Nanometrics Incorporated has a 1.53 beta which is 53.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intermolecular Inc. are 5.5 and 5.5 respectively. Its competitor Nanometrics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 4. Intermolecular Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nanometrics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Intermolecular Inc. and Nanometrics Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intermolecular Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nanometrics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Nanometrics Incorporated has an average target price of $40, with potential upside of 15.87%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Intermolecular Inc. and Nanometrics Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.9% and 88.7%. Insiders held 30.13% of Intermolecular Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.1% are Nanometrics Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intermolecular Inc. 0% 4.93% 0.86% 26.34% -8.59% 15.84% Nanometrics Incorporated -1.93% 5.57% 8.48% 2.29% -12.44% 20.75%

For the past year Intermolecular Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nanometrics Incorporated.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Nanometrics Incorporated beats Intermolecular Inc.

Intermolecular, Inc. offers high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. Its HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established CVD, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods. It serves various markets, including flat glass, advanced alloys, light-emitting diodes, flat-panel displays, and others. The company was formerly known as The BEP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Intermolecular, Inc. in November 2004. Intermolecular, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements. The company's materials characterization products include systems that are used to monitor the physical, optical, electrical, and material characteristics of discrete electronic industry, opto-electronic, high brightness LEDs, solar photovoltaics, compound semiconductor, strained silicon, and silicon-on-insulator devices, including composition, crystal structure, layer thickness, dopant concentration, contamination, and electron mobility. Nanometrics Incorporated was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.