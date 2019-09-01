Reviewing Intermolecular Inc. (IMI)’s and Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)’s results

Intermolecular Inc. (NASDAQ:IMI) and Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) have been rivals in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intermolecular Inc. 1 2.33 N/A -0.10 0.00 Ambarella Inc. 45 8.22 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Intermolecular Inc. and Ambarella Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Intermolecular Inc. and Ambarella Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intermolecular Inc. 0.00% -14.4% -11.1% Ambarella Inc. 0.00% -9% -8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.93 beta means Intermolecular Inc.’s volatility is 7.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Ambarella Inc.’s 30.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intermolecular Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. Its competitor Ambarella Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 and its Quick Ratio is 9.4. Ambarella Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Intermolecular Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Intermolecular Inc. and Ambarella Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intermolecular Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ambarella Inc. 1 1 3 2.60

Ambarella Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $50.8 consensus price target and a -9.07% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.2% of Intermolecular Inc. shares and 82.5% of Ambarella Inc. shares. 30.13% are Intermolecular Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Ambarella Inc. has 4.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intermolecular Inc. -0.85% 0% 5.45% -0.85% -29.27% 14.85% Ambarella Inc. -0.24% 11.07% 0.08% 31.17% 30.38% 42.8%

For the past year Intermolecular Inc. has weaker performance than Ambarella Inc.

Summary

Ambarella Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Intermolecular Inc.

Intermolecular, Inc. offers high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. Its HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established CVD, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods. It serves various markets, including flat glass, advanced alloys, light-emitting diodes, flat-panel displays, and others. The company was formerly known as The BEP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Intermolecular, Inc. in November 2004. Intermolecular, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) video capture, sharing, and display worldwide. The companyÂ’s system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable sports cameras, automotive aftermarket cameras, and professional and consumer Internet Protocol (IP) security cameras, as well as cameras incorporated into unmanned aerial vehicles in the camera market; and manage IP video traffic, broadcast encoding and transcoding, and IP video delivery applications in the infrastructure market. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and logistics providers. Ambarella, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.