Reviewing Interlink Electronics Inc. (LINK)’s and CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s results

Interlink Electronics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LINK) and CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH), both competing one another are Diversified Electronics companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interlink Electronics Inc. 2 1.42 N/A 0.10 19.61 CPS Technologies Corporation 1 0.55 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Interlink Electronics Inc. and CPS Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interlink Electronics Inc. 0.00% 5.7% 5.3% CPS Technologies Corporation 0.00% -55% -37.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.93 beta indicates that Interlink Electronics Inc. is 7.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CPS Technologies Corporation’s beta is 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Interlink Electronics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.9 and a Quick Ratio of 11.5. Competitively, CPS Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Interlink Electronics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CPS Technologies Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.4% of Interlink Electronics Inc. shares and 1.6% of CPS Technologies Corporation shares. Insiders owned 83.87% of Interlink Electronics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are CPS Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interlink Electronics Inc. 0% 7.53% 2.56% -48.05% -65.63% -4.76% CPS Technologies Corporation 3.92% -9.4% -34.16% -26.9% -34.57% -13.82%

For the past year Interlink Electronics Inc. was less bearish than CPS Technologies Corporation.

Summary

Interlink Electronics Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors CPS Technologies Corporation.

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporates proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software products and custom solutions in the United States, Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, and modules that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs. The company commercializes human machine interface (HMI) solutions and force sensing devices that are deployed in various markets, including consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical. The application of HMI technology platforms include vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, biological monitoring, and others. It provides FSR sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. The company sells its products through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. Interlink Electronics, Inc. serves Fortune 500, start-ups, design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities, as well as consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive, and medical markets. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers. It also assembles housings and packages for hybrid circuits. CPS Technologies Corporation primarily sells its products to microelectronics systems companies in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Ceramics Process Systems Corporation and changed its name to CPS Technologies Corporation in March 2007. CPS Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Norton, Massachusetts.