Reviewing Interface Inc. (TILE)’s and Unifi Inc. (NYSE:UFI)’s results

Since Interface Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) and Unifi Inc. (NYSE:UFI) are part of the Textile Industrial industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interface Inc. 16 0.73 N/A 0.60 26.98 Unifi Inc. 21 0.48 N/A 0.70 29.57

In table 1 we can see Interface Inc. and Unifi Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Unifi Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Interface Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Interface Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Unifi Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interface Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 4.5% Unifi Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2%

Volatility and Risk

Interface Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.53 beta. Competitively, Unifi Inc.’s 24.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Interface Inc. are 2.5 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Unifi Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Unifi Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Interface Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Interface Inc. and Unifi Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Interface Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Unifi Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Interface Inc. is $24, with potential upside of 56.66%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Interface Inc. and Unifi Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.9% and 86.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Interface Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Unifi Inc. has 7.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interface Inc. 0.44% -2.13% -7.11% -5.02% -28.69% 12.84% Unifi Inc. 0.88% 4.04% -12.13% -22.31% -35.67% -9.89%

For the past year Interface Inc. had bullish trend while Unifi Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Unifi Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Interface Inc.

Interface, Inc. designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brands; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE brand name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products. The company also provides an adapted version of its carpet tile for the healthcare facilities market; and two-meter roll goods that are structure-backed for use in education, healthcare, and government markets, as well as carpet replacement, installation, and maintenance services. In addition, it offers proprietary antimicrobial chemical compound for interior finishes under the Intersept trademark; TacTiles carpet tile installation system; raised/access flooring products under the Intercell brand; and turnkey project management services for national accounts and other customers through its InterfaceSERVICES business, as well as sells traditional adhesives and products for carpet installation and maintenance. The company sells its products directly to end-users; and to architects, engineers, interior designers, contracting firms, and other specifiers through independent contractors or distributors, as well as sells its FLOR branded products through catalogs, Internet, and retail stores. It has product showrooms or design studios in United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, India, Australia, Norway, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and China. Interface, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Unifi, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyester and nylon yarns. The company operates through three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in the United States and El Salvador. The Nylon segment manufactures and sells textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns to knitters and weavers that produce fabric primarily for the apparel and hosiery markets in the United States and Colombia. The International segment provides polyester-based products to knitters and weavers that produce fabric for the apparel, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets primarily in South America and Asia. The company sells its products through sales force and independent sales agents under the REPREVE, Sorbtek, Reflexx, XS, Cotton-like, and A.M.Y. brands. Unifi, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.