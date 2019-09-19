Reviewing Interface Inc. (TILE)’s and Its Peers results

As Textile Industrial company, Interface Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98% of Interface Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.92% of all Textile Industrial’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Interface Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.74% of all Textile Industrial companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Interface Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interface Inc. 0.00% 14.40% 4.10% Industry Average 3.18% 9.45% 3.93%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Interface Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Interface Inc. N/A 15 23.26 Industry Average 28.43M 893.37M 29.92

Interface Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Interface Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Interface Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Interface Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.50

The potential upside of the competitors is 235.62%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Interface Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interface Inc. -11.38% -10.47% -12.06% -13.21% -37.14% -2.74% Industry Average 4.20% 2.31% 10.73% 24.95% 33.21% 37.74%

For the past year Interface Inc. has -2.74% weaker performance while Interface Inc.’s peers have 37.74% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Interface Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Interface Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.96 and has 1.70 Quick Ratio. Interface Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Interface Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Interface Inc. has a beta of 1.46 and its 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Interface Inc.’s peers are 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Dividends

Interface Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Interface Inc.’s peers beat Interface Inc.

Interface, Inc. designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brands; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE brand name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products. The company also provides an adapted version of its carpet tile for the healthcare facilities market; and two-meter roll goods that are structure-backed for use in education, healthcare, and government markets, as well as carpet replacement, installation, and maintenance services. In addition, it offers proprietary antimicrobial chemical compound for interior finishes under the Intersept trademark; TacTiles carpet tile installation system; raised/access flooring products under the Intercell brand; and turnkey project management services for national accounts and other customers through its InterfaceSERVICES business, as well as sells traditional adhesives and products for carpet installation and maintenance. The company sells its products directly to end-users; and to architects, engineers, interior designers, contracting firms, and other specifiers through independent contractors or distributors, as well as sells its FLOR branded products through catalogs, Internet, and retail stores. It has product showrooms or design studios in United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, India, Australia, Norway, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and China. Interface, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.