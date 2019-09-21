Reviewing Interface Inc. (TILE)’s and Culp Inc. (NYSE:CULP)’s results

Since Interface Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) and Culp Inc. (NYSE:CULP) are part of the Textile Industrial industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interface Inc. 15 0.59 N/A 0.60 23.26 Culp Inc. 18 0.72 N/A 0.41 44.04

Table 1 demonstrates Interface Inc. and Culp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Culp Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Interface Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Interface Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interface Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 4.1% Culp Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 2.5%

Volatility & Risk

Interface Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.46 beta. From a competition point of view, Culp Inc. has a 0.49 beta which is 51.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Interface Inc. are 2.4 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Culp Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Culp Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Interface Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Interface Inc. and Culp Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Interface Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Culp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Culp Inc. has a consensus price target of $18, with potential upside of 4.05%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98% of Interface Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.2% of Culp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% are Interface Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.7% of Culp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interface Inc. -11.38% -10.47% -12.06% -13.21% -37.14% -2.74% Culp Inc. -1.43% -6.45% -12.85% -3.85% -27.98% -4.92%

For the past year Interface Inc. was less bearish than Culp Inc.

Summary

Culp Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Interface Inc.

Interface, Inc. designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brands; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE brand name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products. The company also provides an adapted version of its carpet tile for the healthcare facilities market; and two-meter roll goods that are structure-backed for use in education, healthcare, and government markets, as well as carpet replacement, installation, and maintenance services. In addition, it offers proprietary antimicrobial chemical compound for interior finishes under the Intersept trademark; TacTiles carpet tile installation system; raised/access flooring products under the Intercell brand; and turnkey project management services for national accounts and other customers through its InterfaceSERVICES business, as well as sells traditional adhesives and products for carpet installation and maintenance. The company sells its products directly to end-users; and to architects, engineers, interior designers, contracting firms, and other specifiers through independent contractors or distributors, as well as sells its FLOR branded products through catalogs, Internet, and retail stores. It has product showrooms or design studios in United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, India, Australia, Norway, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and China. Interface, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Culp, Inc. manufacturers, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and bed components. The Upholstery Fabrics segment provides jacquard woven fabrics, velvets, microdenier suedes, woven dobbies, knitted fabrics, piece-dyed woven products, and polyurethane fabrics for use in the production of residential and commercial upholstered furniture, such as sofas, sofa-beds, chairs, loveseats, recliners, sectionals, office seating, and other institutional settings, as well as for use in fabrics markets. Culp, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina.