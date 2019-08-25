Reviewing InterDigital Inc. (IDCC)’s and SK Telecom Co. Ltd (NYSE:SKM)’s results

InterDigital Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) and SK Telecom Co. Ltd (NYSE:SKM) compete against each other in the Wireless Communications sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterDigital Inc. 65 4.98 N/A 0.35 186.75 SK Telecom Co. Ltd 24 0.00 N/A 3.71 6.18

Demonstrates InterDigital Inc. and SK Telecom Co. Ltd earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. SK Telecom Co. Ltd appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InterDigital Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. InterDigital Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterDigital Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.9% SK Telecom Co. Ltd 0.00% 12.8% 7%

Volatility & Risk

InterDigital Inc. has a beta of 0.97 and its 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, SK Telecom Co. Ltd is 66.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InterDigital Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, SK Telecom Co. Ltd has 1.1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. InterDigital Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given InterDigital Inc. and SK Telecom Co. Ltd’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InterDigital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SK Telecom Co. Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

InterDigital Inc. has an average price target of $80, and a 69.74% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 77% of InterDigital Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.4% of SK Telecom Co. Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.1% of InterDigital Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.6% of SK Telecom Co. Ltd’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InterDigital Inc. -2.73% 0.31% -1.95% -10.69% -20.8% -3.01% SK Telecom Co. Ltd -3.86% -7.32% -2.76% -9.98% -6.15% -14.51%

For the past year InterDigital Inc. has stronger performance than SK Telecom Co. Ltd

Summary

InterDigital Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

InterDigital, Inc. designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks. The company develops cellular technologies, such as technologies related to CDMA, TDMA, OFDM/OFDMA, and MIMO for use in 2G, 3G, and 4G wireless networks and mobile terminal devices; and other wireless technologies related to Wi-Fi, WLAN, WMAN, and WRAN. Its patented technologies are used in various products, including mobile devices comprising cellular phones, tablets, notebook computers, and wireless personal digital assistants; wireless infrastructure equipment consisting of base stations; components, dongles, and modules for wireless devices; and Internet of Things devices and software platforms. The company also provides interoperability and scalability solutions across various vertical markets, networks, and devices through oneMPOWER platform; and common interface to multiple service providers through wot.io data service exchange for connected device platforms, as well as sensor and sensor fusion technology solutions. As of December 31, 2016, it had a portfolio of approximately 20,000 patents and patent applications related to the fundamental technologies that enable wireless communications. InterDigital, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunications services in South Korea. It offers wireless voice transmission services; cellular global roaming services; and interconnection services to connect its networks to fixed-line and other wireless networks. The company also provides wireless data communication services that allow subscribers to text, graphic, audio, and video messages; and wireless Internet services. In addition, it offers broadband Internet access; video-on-demand and Internet protocol TV services; and fixed-line telephone services, such as local, domestic long distance, international long distance, and voice over Internet protocol services. Further, the company provides business communications services, including leased line solutions, Internet data center solutions, and network solution services; engages in marketplace and O2O commerce businesses; manufactures and sells projection display devices, high-end audio devices, and intelligent agent machines; and offers a portal service under Nate brand name. As of December 31, 2015, it had 28.6 million wireless subscribers. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Deutsche Telekom AG, Huawei, AT&T, Nokia, Ericsson, Qualcomm Technologies, and Samsung for the development and standardization of 5G. The company was formerly known as Korea Mobile Telecommunications Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SK Telecom Co., Ltd. in March 1997. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.