Reviewing Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)’s and North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT)’s results

Both Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) and North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Investments industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercontinental Exchange Inc. 82 10.22 N/A 3.48 25.28 North European Oil Royalty Trust 7 7.54 N/A 0.78 9.25

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and North European Oil Royalty Trust. North European Oil Royalty Trust is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than North European Oil Royalty Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercontinental Exchange Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 2.3% North European Oil Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 377.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.5 beta indicates that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is 50.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, North European Oil Royalty Trust’s beta is 0.48 which is 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival North European Oil Royalty Trust is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and North European Oil Royalty Trust’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercontinental Exchange Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 North European Oil Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a consensus price target of $89.25, and a -3.53% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.5% of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.4% of North European Oil Royalty Trust are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, North European Oil Royalty Trust has 0.45% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercontinental Exchange Inc. -1.56% 1.97% 8.91% 15.27% 18.27% 16.63% North European Oil Royalty Trust -2.18% 1.56% 3.61% 10.46% -9.57% 23.79%

For the past year Intercontinental Exchange Inc. was less bullish than North European Oil Royalty Trust.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Intercontinental Exchange Inc. beats North European Oil Royalty Trust.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Israel, Canada, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing, and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for trading and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies. It primarily provides price discovery and trade execution, listings, trade processing and data repositories, clearing and related post-trade activities, data, and benchmark administration services. The company operates exchanges and marketplaces, such as ICE Futures Europe, ICE Futures U.S., ICE Futures Canada, ICE Endex, ICE Futures Singapore, and NYSE Amex and NYSE Arca Options, as well as over-the-counter markets for physical energy and credit default swaps, and central counterparty clearing houses. It serves commodity producers and consumers, financial institutions, money managers, trading firms, and other business entities; various market participants in the equities markets, such as financial institutions, institutional investors, wholesalers, hedge funds, quantitative funds, algorithmic traders, and individual investors; and members, which are entities registered as broker-dealers with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The companyÂ’s customers also comprise companies operating in a range of sectors, including technology, financial services, consumer brands, industrial, transportation, media, energy, and mining; the financial services industry; and value added resellers, such as custodians, wealth managers, software providers, and other outsourcing organizations. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.