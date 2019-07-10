Reviewing Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)’s and Its Peers results

As Diversified Investments company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.59% of all Diversified Investments’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has 0.4% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 6.41% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercontinental Exchange Inc. 0.00% 11.80% 2.30% Industry Average 28.92% 147.64% 127.09%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Intercontinental Exchange Inc. N/A 79 23.15 Industry Average 98.54M 340.72M 39.08

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercontinental Exchange Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.50 2.93

$86 is the consensus price target of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., with a potential downside of -4.02%. The potential upside of the peers is 61.16%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercontinental Exchange Inc. 0.25% 2.51% 5.13% 1.93% 12.4% 7.01% Industry Average 2.41% 4.69% 6.19% 8.72% 7.59% 18.26%

For the past year Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has weaker performance than Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.33 and has 3.33 Quick Ratio. Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.52. Competitively, Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s competitors are 24.45% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Dividends

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s peers beat Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Israel, Canada, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing, and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for trading and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies. It primarily provides price discovery and trade execution, listings, trade processing and data repositories, clearing and related post-trade activities, data, and benchmark administration services. The company operates exchanges and marketplaces, such as ICE Futures Europe, ICE Futures U.S., ICE Futures Canada, ICE Endex, ICE Futures Singapore, and NYSE Amex and NYSE Arca Options, as well as over-the-counter markets for physical energy and credit default swaps, and central counterparty clearing houses. It serves commodity producers and consumers, financial institutions, money managers, trading firms, and other business entities; various market participants in the equities markets, such as financial institutions, institutional investors, wholesalers, hedge funds, quantitative funds, algorithmic traders, and individual investors; and members, which are entities registered as broker-dealers with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The companyÂ’s customers also comprise companies operating in a range of sectors, including technology, financial services, consumer brands, industrial, transportation, media, energy, and mining; the financial services industry; and value added resellers, such as custodians, wealth managers, software providers, and other outsourcing organizations. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.