Reviewing Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)’s and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 99 13.35 N/A -10.75 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.3 Quick Ratio. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 11 2.69 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 97.97% for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $159.29.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.8% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 22.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5.47% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10.01%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.