Reviewing Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)’s and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 82 9.80 N/A -10.75 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 66.27 N/A -0.08 0.00

Demonstrates Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15 and has 15 Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$116 is Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 76.80%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.2% and 36.3% respectively. About 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.64% weaker performance while Rafael Holdings Inc. has 161.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.