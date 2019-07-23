Reviewing Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)’s and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 96 11.13 N/A -10.75 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 4.71 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3%

Risk & Volatility

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.51 beta indicates that its volatility is 51.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, MannKind Corporation is 149.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.49 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, MannKind Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 10 2.67 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

The average target price of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $161.13, with potential upside of 140.31%. Competitively MannKind Corporation has a consensus target price of $3.33, with potential upside of 217.14%. The information presented earlier suggests that MannKind Corporation looks more robust than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.8% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.5% of MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% are Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of MannKind Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43% MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while MannKind Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.