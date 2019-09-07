Reviewing Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)’s and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)’s results

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 85 8.97 N/A -10.75 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57

Demonstrates Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.7 while its Quick Ratio is 19.7. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 84.89% at a $116 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.2% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% are Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.64% weaker performance while LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 20.19% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.