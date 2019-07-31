Reviewing Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)’s and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s results

Both Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 95 10.44 N/A -10.75 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 and its Quick Ratio is 18.7. Kodiak Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 9 2.64 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $160.2, while its potential upside is 154.77%. Competitively Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $22.5, with potential upside of 82.04%. The data provided earlier shows that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Kodiak Sciences Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.8% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 48.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares. 22.9% are Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 3.76% 10.6% 11.88% -10.65% 0% 8.73%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -12.43% weaker performance while Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 8.73% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.