Reviewing Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)’s and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s results

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 98 12.31 N/A -10.75 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are 14 and 14 respectively. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 11 2.69 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$159.29 is Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 114.85%. Competitively the consensus price target of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is $17.75, which is potential 89.64% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.8% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 62.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 22.9%. Comparatively, 6.6% are Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. -2% -1.41% 0% 0% 0% 3.3%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.