Reviewing Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)’s and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)’s results

Both Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 98 11.57 N/A -10.75 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.65 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -265.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Forty Seven Inc. are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. Forty Seven Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 10 2.67 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $161.13, and a 131.14% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.8% and 67.3%. About 22.9% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 4.7% are Forty Seven Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43% Forty Seven Inc. -12.83% -15.98% 4.08% 23.77% 0% 0.7%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -12.43% weaker performance while Forty Seven Inc. has 0.7% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Forty Seven Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.