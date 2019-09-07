Reviewing Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)’s and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)’s results

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 85 8.97 N/A -10.75 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 31.89 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.5 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 84.89% at a $116 consensus target price. On the other hand, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 45.07% and its consensus target price is $21.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.2% and 41.5%. 2.4% are Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.