Reviewing Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)’s and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s results

Both Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 92 10.96 N/A -10.75 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 21.08 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.31 shows that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s 6.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7. Competitively, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 9 2.64 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$160.2 is Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 142.54%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.2% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 12.8% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 64.15% are Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.