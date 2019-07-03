Reviewing Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)’s and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)’s results

Both Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 99 13.27 N/A -10.75 0.00 Biofrontera AG 14 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Biofrontera AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 11 2.69 Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00

$159.29 is Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 97.97%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Biofrontera AG has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.8% and 2.04%. 22.9% are Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Biofrontera AG has 0.04% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43% Biofrontera AG -6.73% 18.69% 17.93% 7.19% 0% 25.68%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -12.43% weaker performance while Biofrontera AG has 25.68% stronger performance.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.