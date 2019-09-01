Reviewing Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)’s and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)’s results

Both Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 9.29 N/A -10.75 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.68 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Volatility and Risk

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.31. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s beta is 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 2.9 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

$157.5 is Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 145.40%. On the other hand, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s potential upside is 72.49% and its average target price is $7.4. The data provided earlier shows that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.2% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.