Reviewing Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)’s and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s results

This is a contrast between Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 98 11.50 N/A -10.75 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 131 29.67 N/A -11.97 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Liquidity

3.7 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival BeiGene Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. BeiGene Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 10 2.67 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 132.58% and an $161.13 consensus target price. BeiGene Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $200 consensus target price and a 62.72% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than BeiGene Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.8% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 88.5% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. 22.9% are Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of BeiGene Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43% BeiGene Ltd. 13.57% 3.84% -1.46% 10.06% -28.65% -4.86%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than BeiGene Ltd.

Summary

BeiGene Ltd. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.