Reviewing Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)’s and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s results

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 82 9.75 N/A -10.75 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 5.53 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Table 2 shows us Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.'s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.31 and it happens to be 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s 185.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.85 beta.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, Avid Bioservices Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avid Bioservices Inc.

Recommendations and Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $116, while its potential upside is 77.75%. On the other hand, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s potential upside is 80.83% and its average target price is $10. The data provided earlier shows that Avid Bioservices Inc. appears more favorable than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Roughly 73.2% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Avid Bioservices Inc. has 11.62% of it’s share held by insiders.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.64% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 58.05% stronger performance.

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.