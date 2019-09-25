Reviewing Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)’s and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s results

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 82 9.75 N/A -10.75 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 8.56 N/A -0.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.31 shows that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a 1.22 beta which is 22.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7. Competitively, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has 2.4 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 77.75% at a $116 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.2% and 21.4%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.4%. Comparatively, 0.6% are Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has weaker performance than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.