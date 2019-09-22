Reviewing Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)’s and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s results

Both Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 83 10.44 N/A -10.75 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.31 shows that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.48 beta which is 48.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7. Competitively, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 10.9 and 10.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 66.00% at a $116 average target price. Meanwhile, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $48, while its potential upside is 1,225.97%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.2% and 61.1%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.