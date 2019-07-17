Reviewing Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)’s and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s results

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 98 11.40 N/A -10.75 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 7 79.51 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.51 beta indicates that its volatility is 51.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.9 beta and it is 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 3.3 Quick Ratio. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 10 2.67 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

The upside potential is 134.58% for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $161.13. Competitively the average target price of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is $24.17, which is potential 505.76% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.8% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 68.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares. 22.9% are Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -7.5% -5.21% 10.47% -22.22% -65.17% 1.96%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Abeona Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.