Reviewing Intelsat S.A. (I)’s and ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)’s results

We are contrasting Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) and ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Communication Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelsat S.A. 20 1.35 N/A -4.80 0.00 ORBCOMM Inc. 8 2.29 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelsat S.A. 0.00% 16.4% -5.3% ORBCOMM Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.6%

Volatility and Risk

Intelsat S.A.’s current beta is 1.37 and it happens to be 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ORBCOMM Inc.’s 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.96 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intelsat S.A. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, ORBCOMM Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. ORBCOMM Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Intelsat S.A.

Analyst Ratings

Intelsat S.A. and ORBCOMM Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelsat S.A. 0 1 3 2.75 ORBCOMM Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Intelsat S.A.’s average target price is $39, while its potential upside is 89.97%. Meanwhile, ORBCOMM Inc.’s average target price is $10, while its potential upside is 26.74%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Intelsat S.A. is looking more favorable than ORBCOMM Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.8% of Intelsat S.A. shares and 88.6% of ORBCOMM Inc. shares. About 45.13% of Intelsat S.A.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of ORBCOMM Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intelsat S.A. 7.77% 20.4% -5.3% -18.34% 59.33% 1.82% ORBCOMM Inc. -5.08% 3.7% -17.53% -27.39% -22.53% -11.74%

For the past year Intelsat S.A. has 1.82% stronger performance while ORBCOMM Inc. has -11.74% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors ORBCOMM Inc. beats Intelsat S.A.

Intelsat S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and ISPs; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S. government and other military organizations and their contractors. It provides various on-network services, including transponder services; managed services that combine satellite capacity, teleport facilities, satellite communications hardware, and other ground facilities to provide managed and monitored broadband, trunking, video, and private network services to customers; and channel services primarily used for point-to-point bilateral services to telecommunications providers. The company also offers off-network and other services comprising transponder, mobile satellite, and other services. In addition, it offers satellite-related consulting and technical services that include the lifecycle of satellite operations and related infrastructure, from satellite and launch vehicle procurement through telemetry and commanding services, and related equipment sale services to other satellite operators. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Intelsat S.A. is a subsidiary of Serafina S.A.

ORBCOMM Inc. provides machine-to-machine and Internet of things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It offers solutions, including network connectivity, device management, and Web reporting applications that enable businesses and government agencies to track, monitor, and control and communicate with fixed and mobile assets. The company also provides satellite automatic identification service data services for vessel navigation and to enhance maritime safety using various network platforms, including its own constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites, and accompanying ground infrastructure to government and commercial customers. In addition, it offers satellite based customer solutions through service agreement with various mobile satellite providers, as well as terrestrial-based cellular network services through reseller agreements with various cellular wireless providers, and two-way Inmarsat satellite network to provide higher bandwidth. The company markets and sells its products and services directly to original equipment manufacturers, government customers, and end-users, as well as through value-added resellers, international value-added resellers, international licensees, country representatives, and solution providers. It has a strategic alliance with Inmarsat plc. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochelle Park, New Jersey.